Beautiful home in highly sought after neighborhood Highland Creek. Home is located on the golf course with a beautiful view of the 17th green Home has a great pool area in the back. Very Spacious and open floor plan. Recently replaced HVAC upstairs and downstairs. Recently refinished hardwood floors along with new carpet and fresh paint through out. Home has 2 separate garages, an attached 2 car garage and an attached 1 car garage and workshop. Real Stucco exterior. Master Bedroom and Bathroom on main level.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $615,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pair of at-large elections will make up the top of the ballot in Mooresville on Nov. 2. In the mayoral election, the incumbent Miles Atkins …
- Updated
Seven candidates will vie on the Nov. 2 ballot for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education. Incumbent Greg Whit…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 21-27. L…
- Updated
The Mooresville BOC approved a $262,712 economic incentive grant to Holley Performance Products, a leading designer, marketer and manufacturer…
Voters in Mooresville can cast their votes Tuesday in the primary election for Mooresville's at-large Board of Commissioners seat. Polls open …
Think back: Have you ever been owed money — maybe a refund from a business, security deposit from a landlord or the return of a deposit from a…
A Mooresville man wanted on warrants from Cabarrus County was arrested Monday after a stop by an Iredell County sheriff’s deputy, Sheriff Darr…
- Updated
A Claremont man was killed in a wreck Saturday on N.C. 150 at Pinnacle Lane near Mooresville.
Lake Norman and Davis Regional Medical Centers welcome Breana Donnelly as marketing manager, who joins Leigh Whitfield, director of marketing …
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 17-23.