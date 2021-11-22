 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $616,900

Gorgeous 5 bedroom home in the desired waterfront community of OVERLOOK! Kitchen features granite countertops and new appliances in 2018, and overlooks breakfast area and family room with lots of windows for generous lighting. Downstairs also includes formal living room (or play room), dining room, bedroom and a full bath! Two separate staircases lead upstairs where you’ll find the master suite, 3 additional bedrooms and large bonus room with massive built in storage closets. To top it off, new energy efficient HVAC in 2018, Nest thermostat, deck leading down to hardscape patio w/ sitting wall, front/back irrigation, Dogwatch Hidden Pet Fence (electric fence), all on a wooded lot! Overlook, a waterfront community, has many amenities including pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, boat launch and more! **Price has been adjusted to remove the deeded boat slip from the purchase price. Buyer may have the option of purchasing the boat slip for an additional amount.**

