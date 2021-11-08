Gorgeous 5 bedroom home in the desired waterfront community of OVERLOOK! DEEDED BOATSLIP is included! Wait til you see the stunning glass front door. Kitchen features granite countertops and new appliances in 2018, and overlooks breakfast area and family room with lots of windows for generous lighting. Downstairs also includes formal living room (or play room), dining room, bedroom and a full bath with a tub! Two separate staircases lead upstairs where you’ll find the master suite, 3 additional bedrooms and large bonus room with massive built in storage closets. How about 674 sf in the 3 car garage with built in storage? To top it off, new energy efficient HVAC in 2018, Nest thermostat, deck leading down to hardscape patio w/ sitting wall, front/back irrigation, Dogwatch Hidden Pet Fence (electric fence), all on a wooded lot! Overlook, a waterfront community, has many amenities including pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, boat launch and more!
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $634,900
