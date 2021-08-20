Stunning & Spacious! Located in the popular golf course community of Highland Creek that offers a ton of amenities! Cabarrus County schools! 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms & over 5600 sq ft! Bright and open family room with coffered ceiling, Gourmet Kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and huge kitchen island! Second floor boasts a grand Primary Bedroom Suite with a separate sitting area, two walk-in closets, Primary bath with large walk in shower, garden tub, dual vanities, Enormous Bonus Room with vaulted ceiling, and three large secondary bedrooms! Still need more space???......Finished basement with a huge bedroom, beautiful bathroom with rain shower, Second kitchen with bar area, media/theater space, Living and recreational area with gas fireplace, and additional finished storage. Enjoy the deck and patio with a fenced backyard that backs up to the woods and offers a ton of privacy! Contact Blake for a tour 704-802-9377
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $639,000
