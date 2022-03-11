5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $670,000

Don't miss this rare Highland Creek basement home with close to 5000 SF!!! Home is the perfect entertainer's home with five bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths. You’ll love the large formal dining and living rooms with pre-finished wood floors in the majority of the rooms on the 1st floor. The intercom and surround sound speakers make entertaining in this large home even easier. The kitchen affords a large island, granite countertops, and a gas range. Are you looking for more space? The basement provides an additional 1770 SF!! Perfect for another family/living area, gym, and home theatre. The extra bedroom and full bath would be great for another suite. The basement has been "stubbed out" for a wet bar. Highland Creek affords access to multiple pools and walking trails. You can join the Highland Creek Golf Club if you're a golfer. New deck was installed, which overlooks the wooded, private backyard.