Beautiful and Spacious home complete with open floor plan and theatre room inside and incredible Trex Deck overlooking a fountain pond outside. Home enters to a 2-story great room with open floor plan to kitchen and breakfast nook with large windows looking out to lush green backyard and community pond. Full bedroom and bathroom downstairs perfect for in-law suite and guests. Large Upstairs primary bedroom with ensuite. Dual vanities, soaking tub, stand-up shower and large walk-in closet. Theatre room with 6 oversized lounge recliners. Downstairs living space with full bathroom. Beautiful fenced-in yard with large deck perfect for sunny afternoons and entertaining. Updates: A/C unit (Lenox) 2nd floor, windows replaced, Installed CPI Alarm with 2 outside cameras along with 1 motion camera in basement and key pad in Master bedroom.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $675,000
