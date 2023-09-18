Come and checkout this Beautifully maintained 5 B /4 full bath home in desirable HIGHLAND CREEK in Cabarrus County (Cox Mill) schools. Full of Hardwood floors on all levels. Kitchen with granite counter top with big Island , double oven, gas range, breakfast Area. Main level Bedroom as office room with large French Doors and full bath. Upstairs you’ll find Master w/ tray ceiling/Oversized Closet, Garden Tub ,separate standing shower, big walk-in closet. Big size 3 additional bedrooms , JACK & JILL Bathroom and Guest full bath. Need more space and this home has LARG BONUS ROOM! UNFINISHED 3rd FLOOR (over 1000 sft) , roof appx 6 years old. Double Deck off kitchen accesses with backyard , patio and many More!!! Highland Creek offers fabulous amenities - multiple pools, playgrounds, golf course, clubhouses, tennis/pickleball courts, walking trails and much more. Access to Center City Charlotte, Concord Mills, airports and all major highways/interstates. See it TODAY!