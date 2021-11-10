5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $875,000

Country living in the city! Private 2 acre retreat with custom home and awesome detached garage w office. Over 4500 square feet- 5 bedrms plus theatre rm and 3 1/2 bathrms. Impressive Charleston style front porch welcomes you in. The main level features hardwood flooring, dining rm w/ trey ceiling, butlers pantry, 2 story great rm, stone fireplace, and a cook's kitchen w walk in pantry! Downstairs primary suite has spa like bathrm & large walk in closet. Upstairs, you won't believe the personal theatre room complete w/ screen, curtains, even a concession area! Upscale features you don't see everyday like a laundry chute, transom glass & arched doorways. Dual stairs and SO much storage - big closets & attic walk in. Enjoy your coffee while you watch the deer on the covered back porch! Swim spa on the sunken patio is included. Owner has added almost 1500 sq ft, 3 bay detached garage w office. Newer heat pump, tankless water heater & whole house generator. Minutes to 485 - Gated entry!