 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $875,000

5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $875,000

5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $875,000

Country living in the city! Private 2 acre retreat with custom home and awesome detached garage w office. Over 4500 square feet- 5 bedrms plus theatre rm and 3 1/2 bathrms. Impressive Charleston style front porch welcomes you in. The main level features hardwood flooring, dining rm w/ trey ceiling, butlers pantry, 2 story great rm, stone fireplace, and a cook's kitchen w walk in pantry! Downstairs primary suite has spa like bathrm & large walk in closet. Upstairs, you won't believe the personal theatre room complete w/ screen, curtains, even a concession area! Upscale features you don't see everyday like a laundry chute, transom glass & arched doorways. Dual stairs and SO much storage - big closets & attic walk in. Enjoy your coffee while you watch the deer on the covered back porch! Swim spa on the sunken patio is included. Owner has added almost 1500 sq ft, 3 bay detached garage w office. Newer heat pump, tankless water heater & whole house generator. Minutes to 485 - Gated entry!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 28-Nov. 3
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 28-Nov. 3

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics