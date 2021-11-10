Country living in the city! Private 2 acre retreat with custom home and awesome detached garage w office. Over 4500 square feet- 5 bedrms plus theatre rm and 3 1/2 bathrms. Impressive Charleston style front porch welcomes you in. The main level features hardwood flooring, dining rm w/ trey ceiling, butlers pantry, 2 story great rm, stone fireplace, and a cook's kitchen w walk in pantry! Downstairs primary suite has spa like bathrm & large walk in closet. Upstairs, you won't believe the personal theatre room complete w/ screen, curtains, even a concession area! Upscale features you don't see everyday like a laundry chute, transom glass & arched doorways. Dual stairs and SO much storage - big closets & attic walk in. Enjoy your coffee while you watch the deer on the covered back porch! Swim spa on the sunken patio is included. Owner has added almost 1500 sq ft, 3 bay detached garage w office. Newer heat pump, tankless water heater & whole house generator. Minutes to 485 - Gated entry!
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $875,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing charges after a shooting Monday night injured one person.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 24-30.
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved a $45.6 million project bid for the construction o…
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners will not be changing as a result of Tuesday’s election. Both the incumbent candidates, Mayor Miles Atkins and Commissioner-At Large Gary West, were reelected by large margins in a vote that Atkins called ‘supportive’ of the current direction of Mooresville.
The Universal Technical Institute, or as it’s better known in Mooresville, NASCAR Technical Institute, will be the sight of a major car meet S…
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
Part of Iredell County went to the polls on Tuesday as voters in Davidson, Harmony, Love Valley, Mooresville, and the Mooresville Graded Schools district elected mayors, commissioners, and school board members in various races.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 17-26. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Several area businesses are honoring veterans on Nov. 11.