5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $875,000

WOWWWWW! Stunning 5 Bedrooms, 4 full Bathrooms with large gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops, double wall oven. Open floor plan and spacious layout. Primary Bedroom offer a sitting area off the bedroom with a electric fireplace so no gas odor and a soaker bath with separate head shower. all this on a heated floor. Upstairs there a large open bonus space that can be transformed in a living room with a bedroom with its own bathroom, or an office space, game room, man cave. design it. on the back there is a covered porch where you can relax, entertain. the space has high beams and ton of space facing an open back yard. Measurements were taken by a professional and waiting for the city to remeasure the house as seller did changes during construction. Buyer and/or buyer agent to verify all information pertinent to buyer, Need at least 1 hour advise

