5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $899,000

Hidden Gem! Private 2 acre retreat with custom home and awesome detached garage with office. Over 4500 square feet - 5 bedrms plus theatre rm and 3 1/2 bathrms. Impressive Charleston style front porch welcomes you in. The main level features hardwood flooring, dining room w/ trey ceiling, butlers pantry, 2 story great room, stone fireplace, and a cook's kitchen with walk in pantry! Downstairs primary suite has spa like bathroom and large walk in closet. Upstairs, you won't believe the personal theatre room complete w/ screen, curtains, even a concession area! Upscale features you don't see everyday like a laundry chute, transom glass and arched doorways. Dual stairs and SO much storage - big closets and attic walk in. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered back porch, decks and swim spa on the sunken patio. Owner has added almost 1500 sq ft, 3 bay detached garage with office. Newer heat pump, tankless water heater and whole house generator. Minutes to 485 - Gated entry - Very Unique!