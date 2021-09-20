5 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $385,000

This well maintained and spacious home featuring 5 bedrooms in the county is waiting on you to make it home. The porch welcomes you into a large open concept living room featuring a gas log fireplace and large kitchen with dining area. There is also a large bonus room that can be used for so many options, it is currently a family room. The main floor has the primary bedroom and 2 other bedrooms as well as a full bathroom. The dining area opens up to a large covered porch destined for many gatherings and good times. The basement has 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, kitchen & living room that offers so many uses-college apartment, in-law suite, or whatever your need may be. With almost an acre and a half of level land, 2 porches, 2 driveways, and 2 storage buildings this one is meant for you if you are craving space and privacy. HVAC is 3 years old, roof 2010, new gutters & fascia boards, basement waterproofed, water heater is a year old, and septic is estimated 10 years old.