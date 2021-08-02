Highest and Best Offers due by 6PM 7/3/21 This home and property is truly an estate. Located just 2 miles off of the recently expanded hwy 16 this convenient yet country estate is one of a kind. The property consists of 13.8 acres including a stocked spring fed pond with professionally installed zip line, dock, and pond side fishing cabin. The property includes a heated and cooled 40x60 building which could be an auto shop, boat/rv/toy storage, extra car parking, man cave, you name it. The ranch style home includes 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and over 4500 sq ft. The home features a bright airy kitchen, recently updated master bath, huge bonus room, covered back porch, and 2019 hot tub that conveys with the property. The almost 2000 heated sq ft basement has multiple entertainment rooms, it's own bedroom and bath and could easily be converted into a full mother in law suite with its own entrance.
5 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $949,900
