Dreaming of the perfect home?This meticulously maintained, move-in ready gem is calling your name located in highly sought after Skybrook North Villages community in Cabarrus county!Say goodbye to the inconvenience of climbing stairs with a convenient main-level bedroom and bath.Perfect for guests, elderly family members, or even turning it into a home office!With this incredible layout, you'll have plenty of space to accommodate your growing family & entertain friends in style.Every detail of this masterpiece has been carefully curated to create a harmonious balance between the old and the new.Kitchen with sleek SS appliances, ample cabinets making a stylish statement,center island giving you that extra space & so much more charm.Not only will you have a stunning outdoor entertainment area,but our innovative design includes a spacious storage room underneath the deck.This Home offers space & luxurious features right at your tips!Get in touch with us today to bring your vision to life!