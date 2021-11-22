 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $349,900

Fall in love with this beautifully maintained 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bath home. This floorplan offers you a primary bedroom on the main floor as well as the second floor which are both equipped with spacious closets and an attached full bath. The updated kitchen welcomes you in with granite countertops, and with separate living and dining areas you and your guests have plenty of room to spread out. The upper level features 3 bedrooms in addition to the second primary room. A cleared, large backyard with a low maintenance deck provides an entertaining space that is unbeatable. This home provides a warm and inviting atmosphere that is difficult to replicate. On top of its charm, this home is zoned for the new Roberta Rd Middle School and West Cabarrus High School for 2022/2023. Situated in the desired Old South neighborhood that is conveniently located minutes away from I- 85, this home is sure to go fast!

