Welcome home! Refreshed and ready for its new owners! All new paint, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and carpet throughout the home. 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths, with a guest suite on the main level. Live comfortably in this spacious and flexible floorplan - the Charleston model. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and white painted cabinets provide ample storage and a kitchen that's a delight! A slider off the breakfast area leads you to the fully fenced in yard. Spacious yard provides grassy area and a natural barrier between neighbors. Solar panels on the roof will convey with the home as an added bonus. Upstairs are the remaining 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, along with the dedicated laundry room (washer and dryer convey). Primary bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and is over 250 square feet in size! Double sink vanity and shower/tub combo in the primary bath along with a massive closet. Close proximity to Concord, Harrisburg and CLT, including interstates, restaurants and shopping.
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Iredell County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of man who died in a house fire on Tuesday as Walter Christie.
- Updated
An investigation into a fire that claimed one life Tuesday is underway.
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved an economic incentive agreement to Battle Copacking, Inc. for the const…
- Updated
Pictures from a home security system led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on breaking and entering and larceny charges.
Harbor Freight plans to hire up to 30 people as it opens its Statesville location later this spring.
Looking around the cafeteria at South Iredell High School, Will Vuk had a revelation that might elude many high schoolers. He noticed that the…
From an early age, Parks Cornelius discovered the value of hard work and helping others, and those traits have been a part of his character al…
Today, The Tribune continues its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newsp…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 6-12 Lis…
With time winding down in the fourth quarter, Mooresville’s Thomas Vero lined up a corner three in front of the Blue Devil student section. Wh…