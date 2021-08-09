5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $400,000

 Skip to main content
This Moss Creek home has so many features! Hardwood floors through the main level, GE gas range w/griddle, surround sound in the bonus rm, huge paver patio, water softener system, built-ins, custom closet, updated pendant lighting & under cabinet lights in the kitchen, new window screens that block 80% of UV rays- just to name a few! Gorgeous great rm w/fireplace & built-ins, completely open to kitchen & breakfast area. Huge kitchen w/tons of cabinets & counter space, island w/breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, tile backsplash & granite counters- don't forget the brand new GE gas range/oven & new pendant lighting. Big owner's suite w/tray ceiling, custom closet, raised height dual vanity, soaking tub, tiled shower & tiled floors. Three secondary bedrooms & a massive bed/bonus rm w/surround sound. Secondary bath has extended space vanity & tile floors. Beautiful fenced backyard w/expansive paver patio. New roof 2020. Great community amenities- pools, tennis, trails, greenway & more!

