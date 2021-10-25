Entertainment Oasis in Desirable Moss Creek Subdivision-5 Bedrooms/ 2. 5 Bathrooms/ Bonus Room/ Formal Living Room & Dining Room, Spacious Family Room with FP, Beautiful Kitchen with 42 inch cabinets w/ Corian Countertop, Sunroom, Large Deck with a private backyard....Over 3,000 Square feet. Too many details to list. No Showings until after Open House on Saturday, October 23 & Sunday, October 24, from 2:00-4:00p.m. SS Appliances, Washer, Dryer, Ceiling Fans, Light Fixtures, Faux Wood Blinds throughout, Electronic Door Lock System, Inside Camera, Ring Door Bell, Surround Sound Speakers in FR will ALL CONVEY! This Home Will NOT Last! Great Cabarrus County School System. Moss Creek offers an Olympic Size Swimming pool, and a secondary pool with a Waterslide, Several Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Playground/Recreational Area and a large Clubhouse. Close to Concord Mills Mall, Hospitals, Shopping, Restaurants and within minutes to I-85, I-77, Highway 3 and NC-73.
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $424,999
