5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $425,000

Stunning 5 Bedroom 3 Full Bath Home loaded with Upgrades including SOLAR PANELS and 3 TESLA Batteries! All will be free and Clear to the buyer of this amazing home! Main floor Guest bedroom or large Office! Why wait on new construction when you can move into this immaculate, well kept, 5 bedrooms & 3 full baths this home! It has a spacious open floorplan from top to bottom. The Kitchen features a Large Peninsula and a great connection to the Dining room! Neighborhood amenities include an outdoor pool, playground, sidewalks, and close to everything you need! Photos are being done 11/18 and we will be Active 11/19 with scheduling available now for Saturday appointments!

