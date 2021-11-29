 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $472,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $472,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $472,000

Very well maintained, immaculate 3029 sq ft home in Glen Grove neighborhood. 5 bedrooms design w/guest suite downstairs. 3 full bathrooms. Spacious dinette area with bay extension. Kitchen w/granite countertops, gas stove with double oven, SS appliances, tile backsplash; open to a great room with gas log fireplace that turns on with a flip of a switch. Formal dining room. Coffee/wine nook between kitchen and formal dining room. Large walk in pantry. Beautiful dark stained hardwood throughout downstairs. Carpet in guest suite on main floor and remaining 4 bedrooms upstairs. Large master suite with walk-in, and around closet. Laundry room upstairs. Game room/office/tv room at top of stairs. Finished 2 car garage. Nice cul-de-sac homesite with a patio that backs to greenspace. Neighborhood amenities include swimming pool, playground, walking trails and pond. Beautiful home, come see it today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John M. Crisp: Kyle Rittenhouse is also a victim
Columnists

John M. Crisp: Kyle Rittenhouse is also a victim

  • Updated

Kyle Rittenhouse is 18 years old. On Aug. 25, 2020, when Rittenhouse killed two men during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was 17. But when he took the stand during his murder trial, he looked like he could be 13. Defendants in murder trials often do themselves no favors by testifying in their own defense, but Rittenhouse probably helped himself. He was soft-spoken and ...

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 10-17
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 10-17

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 10-17. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics