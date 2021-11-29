Very well maintained, immaculate 3029 sq ft home in Glen Grove neighborhood. 5 bedrooms design w/guest suite downstairs. 3 full bathrooms. Spacious dinette area with bay extension. Kitchen w/granite countertops, gas stove with double oven, SS appliances, tile backsplash; open to a great room with gas log fireplace that turns on with a flip of a switch. Formal dining room. Coffee/wine nook between kitchen and formal dining room. Large walk in pantry. Beautiful dark stained hardwood throughout downstairs. Carpet in guest suite on main floor and remaining 4 bedrooms upstairs. Large master suite with walk-in, and around closet. Laundry room upstairs. Game room/office/tv room at top of stairs. Finished 2 car garage. Nice cul-de-sac homesite with a patio that backs to greenspace. Neighborhood amenities include swimming pool, playground, walking trails and pond. Beautiful home, come see it today.
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $472,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Kyle Rittenhouse is 18 years old. On Aug. 25, 2020, when Rittenhouse killed two men during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was 17. But when he took the stand during his murder trial, he looked like he could be 13. Defendants in murder trials often do themselves no favors by testifying in their own defense, but Rittenhouse probably helped himself. He was soft-spoken and ...
To help kick off the holiday season, a COVID Heroes Appreciation Day will be held Dec. 7 at Aliño Pizzeria in Mooresville.
- Updated
Eleven years ago, Kayla Wright competed for and won the title of Miss Statesville Carolina Princess.
- Updated
The 77th annual Mooresville Christmas Parade is just around the corner.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 10-17. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 14-20.
- Updated
A truck arrived in Mooresville on Friday afternoon bound for Josh’s Farmers Market. It wasn’t carrying the well-known market’s normal selection of produce, though. Rather, it was hauling a payload of a more seasonal variety: Christmas trees.
- Updated
The Earth is warming at an accelerated pace.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 9-12. For more information regarding specific plots of…
For the first time in well over a year, fans and students packed the bleachers in a high school gym, ready for some basketball. Both the stude…