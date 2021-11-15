5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $472,990

Welcome to Heritage Ridge community of new homes in Concord, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully designed, flexible 2-story and 1st floor primary suite plans that focus on todays family lifestyles featuring superior craftsmanship. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many families are seeking this new community to call home.
- Updated
Mooresville High School will dismiss students at 9 a.m. today after an incident of an apparent suicide on the school’s campus, according to a …
- Updated
Mooresville Police are investigating an apparent suicide of a male student in a Mooresville High School bathroom who was discovered early Wedn…
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing charges after a shooting Monday night injured one person.
- Updated
The Universal Technical Institute, or as it’s better known in Mooresville, NASCAR Technical Institute (https://www.uti.edu/locations/north-car…
- Updated
After an investigation spanning several months, Mooresville police charged Chase Harris Roycroft with multiple counts of sexual exploitation o…
Friends and family remembered Mario Nathan Lopez, 17, as a kind and sweet young man with a unique sense of humor who always helped his friends…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 4-9. Lis…
The Mooresville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who was captured on security camera footage c…
Mooresville police seeking help in locating man wanted in connection with child pornography investigation
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department is searching for a man they said is wanted in connection with the distribution of online child pornography. …
- Updated
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Tuesday, in a 4-1 vote, decided to make face masks optional for students in seven…