Move-in ready 5 bed /4 full bath home with a 2 car garage minutes from downtown Concord, shopping, dining, and major roadways. Our favorite features of the home include the open floor plan, extra long driveway for guest parking, oversized garage with room for storage, deck, laminate wood flooring, kitchen with tile backsplash, recessed lights, white cabinets, island & more, TWO primary suites (one on the main and one upstairs) with walk-in closets and en suite baths, the primary closet on the main has a closet system & every bedroom has a walk-in closet, NO HOA DUES, extra wide lot with lots of privacy especially to the left side of the home, updated neutral paint & carpet and so much more. Seller offering a one year home warranty with First American with acceptable offer. Schedule your appointment to view today.
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
Terrible employees usually create a lot of drama and disruption and sometimes employers feel trapped on whether they can fire them. They can.
Of the six venomous snake species native to North Carolina, three are rattlesnakes – the timber, the pigmy and the Eastern diamondback.
MOORESVILLE—Lauren Vanderpool made two sensational defensive grabs for outs at shortstop during Wednesday night’s regular-season finale. In he…
A Mooresville woman and a teenager have been charged in connection with several car break-ins in which debit and credit cards were stolen and …