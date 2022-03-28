Perfect home for a large family! Step into this beautiful two story foyer with a formal dining room to the right and a sitting room/office to the left. The dining room has beautiful wainscoting around the walls. The main living area has an open floor plan with a gas fireplace and an eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large island that will seat your whole family! This home also features a man cave on the first floor with a large screen and projector. Upstairs you will find 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a laundry room. The primary bathroom has been updated with new tile, an oversized walk-in shower with double shower heads and vessel sinks. The primary suite also has a large walk-in closet. The backyard is fully fenced with a large concrete patio. Enjoy all the amenities that Moss Creek has to offer including a pool, clubhouse, playground, tennis courts, and walking trails. All info to be verified by buyers agent.
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $475,000
