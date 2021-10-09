5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $485,900

Spacious home w/ many added options! Relax on the covered front porch or upper balcony. An inviting foyer anchors the home office complete w/ French Doors and the formal DRM. The DRM is connected to the kitchen via a butlers pantry full of cabinets w/ granite counter. The open kitchen offers a gas cook top, double wall oven, island/breakfast bar & walk in pantry. The kitchen is open to the breakfast nook & great room w/ gas log FP. Expand your living space into the Sunroom (Currently houses a pool table). A 1st Floor bdrm & full bath allows versatility! An open loft (currently set up as a BRM) w/ balcony access invites you upstairs. LRG primary suite offering double raised vanity, separate shower & soaker tub w/LRG walk in closet. 3 additional spacious bdrms, full bath & laundry rm complete the upstairs. Enjoy the private back yard that is fully fenced. Convenient location w/ community playground. A whole house generator and water filtration system convey along w/ many more extras.