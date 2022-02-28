 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $490,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $490,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $490,000

BRICK FRONT HOME IN SHEFFIELD MANOR. THIS HOME FEATURES AN OFFICE AND A BUTLERS PANTRY ON THE MAIN LEVEL. UPSTAIRS YOU WILL FIND 5 BEDROOMS THE 5TH COULD ALSO BE USED AS A BONUS ROOM

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 17-23
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 17-23

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics