5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $499,000

Beautifully Maintained, Full Brick, 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home w/2 car, side load garage, rocking chair front porch & fenced yard in desirable community! OPEN, AIRY PLAN provides perfect flow! Gorgeous Hardwoods throughout! Extensive Crown Molding & Architectural Details! Primary & Guest Bedrooms on main! Formal Dining Room! Vaulted Great Room w/gas fireplace! Spacious Kitchen features corian counters, custom, tile back splash, breakfast area w/bay window & pantry! Large Primary Bedroom on Main w/triple, tray ceiling, large windows w/plantation shutters, walk in closet, hardwood floors & private bath! Primary Bath features dual vanity, whirlpool tub & separate, newly remodeled, tile shower! Spacious Secondary Bedrooms on upper level w/ceiling fans & hardwoods! Bonus/Bedroom w/hardwood floors! Fenced Back Yard w/mature trees, perfect for relaxing or activities! Irrigation System! PERFECTLY located close to Concord Mills Mall for shopping, dining, entertainment & easy travel to Charlotte!

