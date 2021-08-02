5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $500,000

Great location in Afton Village - walk to restaurants, gym and park !! This home has it all - great for large family or in-laws - Two Masters - one up and one down, 3 car garage with extra side parking pad. Home also features a sunroom, office, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, large rocking chair front porch and two private balconies. A private enclosed courtyard - great for grilling!!