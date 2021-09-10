Don't miss the fantastic opportunity to own this delightful 2-story home in a prime location with access to nearby shopping malls and commercial places for your necessities and entertainment. As soon as you walk inside, you'll immediately notice the spacious living space filled with natural lights and warmth from the cozy fireplace. A chef's kitchen packed with excellent cabinetry, lovely countertops, and lots of space perfect for crafting your favorite meals, which you can enjoy in the well-lit dining area nearby. Immediately find comfort in this home's relaxing primary suite with an en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Additional 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths are also available to accommodate guests. A must-see indeed! Schedule your private tour now.
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $505,800
