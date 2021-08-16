Back on the market no fault of the sellers. Open Floor plan with 5 Bedrooms Plus a Loft! Guest Bedroom with full bath on the Main. Large kitchen with stainless appliances, double ovens, granite countertops, butler's pantry & large walk in panty. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths including a Jack and Jill bathroom between bedrooms. Bedrooms have walk in closets. Large loft or bonus area. Primary bath has garden tub, walk in shower, water closet & large primary closet. Fenced backyard with professional landscape. Smart Irrigation System front and back yards with landscape drip lines. Gas grill connected to outdoor gas line conveys. Ring doorbell conveys. Enjoy the amenities of Wellington Chase.
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $510,000
