5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $524,900

Let the grand entrance of the 2-story foyer, 9-foot ceilings throughout, 8-foot doors on the first floor, and oversized windows welcome you to your new home! The first floor offers a full guest suite with a walk-in shower, formal dining room, expansive family room that flows directly into the kitchen, walk-in pantry across from your mud room, and a covered back patio with extended pavement. Moving to the second floor, you'll find a great-sized loft, 2 secondary bedrooms connected with a jack and jill bathroom, a 4th bedroom and full bathroom, large laundry room, and a fantastic owner's oasis. Expanded driveway, and fenced-in backyard with kids' playset overlooking a beautiful nature preserve. Walking distance to the pool!