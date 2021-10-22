5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $525,000

Beautiful Skybrook North Villages Community. Lovely Covered Front Porch. Gorgeous Foyer with Tray Ceiling, Wrought Iron Balusters Accentuate the Staircase in the Foyer. Open Floorplan with Hardwood Floors in the Main Area. Gas Fireplace in Great Room Opens to Gourmet Kitchen with Chef’s 4 burner Gas Cooktop, Granite Countertops, Backsplash, Microwave, 2 Wall Ovens, Breakfast Area, Dining area with a walkout to the Covered Porch, Professionally Landscaped Backyard with a shed for your Gardening Tools. Great for Gathering with Family and Friends. Main Level Owner’s Retreat and Sitting area with Tray Ceiling, Private Bath with Double Sinks, Separate Tiled Shower, Garden Tub and Walk-in Closet. Additional 2 Offices/Bedrooms - 1 with Beautiful Vaulted Ceiling, Full Bath. Upper-Level Two Large Bedrooms and Full Bath. Close to Neighborhood Club House, Pool, Tennis Courts, Walking trails and more.