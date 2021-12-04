Coming soon! Brand New Construction 1 story home w/finished walkout basement. This home boasts granite countertops, spacious kitchen, open living space, and screened rear porch off the great room. Perfect for entertaining!
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $529,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A crash involving an electric scooter and a pickup truck killed one person on River Highway near the Catawba-Iredell line Tuesday evening.
The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and S…
In the wake of the recent suicide of a Mooresville youth, the town of Mooresville and the Mooresville Graded School District have partnered to…
To help kick off the holiday season, a COVID Heroes Appreciation Day will be held Dec. 7 at Aliño Pizzeria in Mooresville.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 24-Dec. …
GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTORS!! Well priced 1 (or 2) bedroom 1 bath home in Salisbury. This home offers spacious rooms, kitchen with breakfa…
The local sheriff said he didn't know why the boy's father bought the gun. Several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on ventilator. Here's the latest.
- Updated
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 9-12. For more information regarding specific plots of…
Ethan Crumbley will be tried as an adult and faces murder, assault and weapons charges. He will also face one count of terrorism causing death, a rare charge for a school shooting.
“There’s no place like home for the holidays”… Seriously, how cute is this renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath…New LVP flooring, kitchen & bathroo…