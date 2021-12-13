 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $529,900

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $529,900

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $529,900

Beautiful Custom Built Brick Home. Real hardwoods greet you as you enter. Main level with picturesque Two Story Great Room with Stucco Mantel Fireplace adjoined by large Dining Area and Breakfast Nook. Custom Kitchen with Double Ovens, Stainless Appliances, 42" Cabinets, Tile Backsplash and Granite. Private Primary bedroom with Garden Tub and separate oversized Shower, water closet and large Walk In closet. Split bedroom floorplan features Two more bedrooms on Main served by a spacious Hall Bath. Guest Suite with private bath on Main is perfect for Nursery, Office or In Laws. Oversized baseboards, crown molding , elegant columns and arches. Upstairs you will find a private living area with Bedroom, Full Bath and Bonus/Flex Room. Walk out attic storage space upstairs. Concrete Terrace and patio with built in grill for extended outdoor living. Morris Glen neighborhood features Pool and Tennis. LIFT IN GARAGE DOES NOT CONVEY, BEING REMOVED .

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

And in the end: A fan's notes on Peter Jackson's Beatles doc
National News

And in the end: A fan's notes on Peter Jackson's Beatles doc

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary “Get Back” runs for nearly eight hours and the only real criticism you can make is that it doesn't last longer. For dabblers and other newcomers, it's a prime introduction. For the Beatles fanatic, and we are a vast and obsessive community, every moment offers some kind of revelation or random pleasure, along with glimpses of what was to come and what might have been.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics