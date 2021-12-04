 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $529,900

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $529,900

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $529,900

Coming soon! Brand New Construction 1 story home w/finished walkout basement. This home boasts granite countertops, spacious kitchen, open living space, and screened rear porch off the great room. Perfect for entertaining!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $37,000

1 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $37,000

GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTORS!! Well priced 1 (or 2) bedroom 1 bath home in Salisbury. This home offers spacious rooms, kitchen with breakfa…

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $180,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $180,000

“There’s no place like home for the holidays”… Seriously, how cute is this renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath…New LVP flooring, kitchen & bathroo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics