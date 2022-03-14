5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $535,000

Looking for an all-brick family home w/a rare dual staircase open floor plan? Just a few of the custom features: heavy crown molding, transoms, french doors, bay window & built-ins. Custom stone was added to fireplace in 2-story Great Room. Plenty of white cabinetry in Gourmet Kitchen. Wainscoted Dining Room has cherry inlay flooring. Owners Suite on the Main w/ massive walk-in closet, free standing soaking tub, seamless shower & custom glass window. Additional guest ensuite w/ private shower in 2nd full bath on the main. Plenty of storage in the 2-story Walk-In Attic from the huge Bonus Room! Entertain guests under your Covered Patio & grill out on your deck in your fenced-in flat bkyd. Beautiful new custom double front doors w/ custom glass, in-ground irritation system & wired underground landscape lighting all were added. Newer hot water heater (2 years), newer HVAC systems (only 5 years w/ parts warranty) & 1 new heat pump motor on main level. A warm & lovingly maintained home!