5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $549,000

HELLO GORGEOUS! Beautifully remolded custom built 5 bed/4 full bath home in the gorgeous all brick neighborhood of Lanstone. The house features an open layout with Masters on the Main and 2nd floor. Walk in to an open entryway with views to the in-ground pool, stunning lighting and upscale details throughout. The HGTV inspired kitchen features STUNNING white/grey vein quartz countertops, white shaker cabinetry, gold fixtures, and a massive island for entertaining. The home has Stainless steel appliances including the Samsung touchscreen refrigerator! Other features include smart recess lighting, stone fireplace in living room, with another fireplace in the master on the main, vaulted ceilings in the 2nd story master, massive walk in closet, crown molding, agreeable gray paint throughout, fully tiled gorgeous showers, a covered pergola poolside with a built in grill and mini fridge, and a 3 car garage. Located 5 min from Harrisburg, shops, stores, restaurants, and fun! Agent owned.