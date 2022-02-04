Gorgeous 2 story in desirable Pleasant Oaks on .30 acre. Move in ready. Upgrades galore. Covered front porch w/balcony off the 2nd floor loft. Granite kitchen counters w/backsplash, island, gas cook top, double wall oven, breakfast nook. Hardwood floors throughout main floor. Sunroom ideal for many uses. Fenced in yard. Concrete patio. Gas fireplace in Great Rm.,Formal Dining Rm. Home Office w/French doors, Butlers Pantry, ideal for entertaining. Wainscoat/Crown Moldings. Huge Mstr. Ste. w/deluxe Mstr. Bth.. First floor bdrm. w/full bth., ideal In-Law Ste.. Extra long driveway. Great location w/community playground. House generator and water filtration system convey. MOTIVATED SELLER...BRING OFFERS.
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $550,000
- Updated
- Updated
