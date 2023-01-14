5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $560,000

Do NOT miss out on the opportunity to make this meticulously maintained, move-in ready home in the beautiful Skybrook North Villages community in Cabarrus county yours today! Home features 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms including one bedroom and bath on the main level. Updates include new roof in 2021, Custom paver patio and a deck with large storage room underneath. The remaining balance of attached solar panels will be paid off by sellers at closing so the next owners will enjoy reduced energy savings right away! Sellers prefer a quick close and will need a leaseback through mid-April while their new construction home is being completed.