 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $585,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $585,000

Gorgeous 5 bedroom home in desirable Wellington Chase neighborhood! Some of the features you'll love include the spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters, bedroom and full bathroom on main floor, large bonus room upstairs, and a primary suite with 3 closets! Fully fenced private backyard with firepit. Great location on the west side of Cabarrus county, for easy access to Huntersville and Charlotte.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular