 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $590,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $590,000

STUNNING! describes this 5BR, 4 full BA home in sought after Hunton Forest. This home has all the bells and whistles you need for your family! Gorgeous home with open floor plan, spacious kitchen, tall ceilings, main floor guest room with full bath, large bedrooms and so much more. This home touts crown molding, tray ceilings, granite counters in all bathrooms, stainless steel appliances. Separate vanities in the owner suite, huge closets. This home is also equipped with a 5.1 built in speaker system and 75 inch tv in the living room. TV in the living room conveys along with the 32 inch in bathroom. This home is a MUST SEE!! Conveniently located near the interstate, shopping, dining, schools, and more! Like new inside. You want a new build without the wait, look no further!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get ready for snow. Farmers’ Almanac has predictions for NC winter weather

Get ready for snow. Farmers’ Almanac has predictions for NC winter weather

After a brutally hot summer, our recent slightly cooler temperatures have some people looking forward to even cooler weather the coming fall and winter seasons will bring. But just how cold will it get in North Carolina this winter? Can we expect a snowy winter wonderland, or will we be bringing out the flip flops in January? To get some possible answers to those questions, we consulted the ...

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

"It used to be the case that while a little uninspiring, Kohl's was disciplined and neat in its presentation. Over the past year that has all gone out of the window," a retail analyst said.