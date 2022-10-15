5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $605,000

All the benefits of new construction w/o the waiting lists and extended build times! This immaculate home features 5BR, 4 BA in the desirable Austin Corners neighborhood. Tons of upgrades including Coffer ceiling in Dining Room, two piece crown trim on first floor living areas and your very own oasis in the backyard w/ all seasons in mind. Beautiful gourmet kitchen that includes a large walk in pantry, butler pantry, large island, granite countertops, and subway tile backsplash. Upstairs you'll be welcomed w/ a large open loft area before entering the Primary Suite w/ Trey Ceiling, Sitting area and Huge Walk in Closet. The Luxurious Master Bathroom completes the suite with a tiled walk in shower, Garden Tub and dual vanities! This popular community is close to any desired amenity, including neighborhood pool, just minutes from I-85, shopping, restaurants and Concord Mills Mall, and all w/ a low HOA fee! This beautiful, almost brand new home won’t last long, schedule a showing today!