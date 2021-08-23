**PRICE ADJUSTMENT, MOTIVATED SELLERS**Beautiful FULL BRICK, fenced yard, North facing, 5 bed 3 bath home in desirable Christenbury Wood. Bright open floor plan with Bedroom and Full Bath on main floor. Hard wood flooring throughout main level. Tons of storage in the Kitchen and Pantry! Refrigerator to convey. Gas cooktop. Wine rack on the end of the large island. Upstairs you will find a large bonus room and gorgeous Primary Bedroom/Suite with two very spacious closets. One has a built in shoe rack! 3 additional bedrooms as well as Laundry on second level. Backyard is one of the biggest on the street. Property goes beyond fence line, up into the brush just before the tall trees. Gazebo and trampoline will convey. An amazing neighborhood clubhouse that will not disappoint! Amenities include pool, tennis court, basketball court, walking trails, fitness center and playground. Super close to shopping and schools. Conveniently located to all major freeways.
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $639,000
