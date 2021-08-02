**Back on Market at no fault of Seller's****PRICE ADJUSTMENT**** Beautiful 5 bed 3 bath home in desirable Christenbury Wood. Bright open floor plan with Bedroom and Full Bath on main floor. Hard wood flooring throughout main level. Tons of storage in the Kitchen and Pantry! Refrigerator to convey. Gas cooktop and Large island. Upstairs you will find a large bonus room and gorgeous Primary Bedroom/Suite with two very spacious closets. One has a built in shoe rack! 3 additional bedrooms as well as Laundry on second level. Backyard is one of the biggest on the street. Fenced yard with lots of potential! Gazebo and trampoline will convey. Beautiful neighborhood clubhouse with outdoor pool. Amenities include tennis court, basketball court, walking trails, fitness center and playground. Super close to shopping and schools. Conveniently located to I-85 and I-485. *Seller is Listing Agent.*
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $649,000
