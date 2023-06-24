The Arlington is an award-winning open floor plan with a two-story family room that allows light to flow from room to room. Conveniently located on the main level is guest bedroom and full bathroom. The kitchen, situated between the family room and the guest bedroom, is optimized for storage and designed for ease of cooking. This open floor plan makes entertaining a breeze. The main suite is located on the second floor and features a large walk-in closet, and a luxurious bath. Rear yard fencing is included!