5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $699,000

Do not miss this move-in ready home in the highly desirable Christenbury Village with access to nearby parks, schools, and shopping malls to cover your necessities and entertainment. This beautiful home boasts beautiful floors and an efficient open floor plan that features a cozy living space, a top-grade gourmet kitchen, well-lit dining. You can find utmost comfort and relaxation in the primary suite upstairs that offers lots of room and an exclusive bath with a private closet. Four more bedrooms and full baths complete the home set up to let you accommodate guests. Don't forget! Check out the lovely wooden deck and the screen porch perfect for your coffee sessions. A must-see in the hot market!

