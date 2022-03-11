Dreams do come true! This all brick 2 story historic home that has been in the Ritchie family since 1927 can be yours. Enter thru the front door to an inviting foyer opening on the right to a massive living room w/fp & gas starter, adjoining den/study & an exit to the inviting covered side porch. Foyer opens on the left to the formal dining room. The main floor also features butlers pantry w/built in cabinets & dining space, kitchen w/granite counter top,1 range,2nd oven & half bath w/tile floor. Hardwoods in all living areas of main floor & 2nd level w/ carpet on stairs & hall.2nd floor has 4 bedrooms,2 Jack & Jill baths (tile floors) & office/nursery. All cedar closets upstairs & plantation shutters thru out house. Basement totally finished out in 1991 w/brick tile floor, full bath, bedroom w/large closet, large laundry room (could be updated to include an efficiency kitchen), huge family room w/wood burning, gas starter fp, built-ins, French drain system & outside entrance.
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $709,000
