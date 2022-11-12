5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $729,900

STUNNING MUST see estate home in desirable Laurel Park. This home has all the special upgrades a homeowner owner would desire! Beautiful spacious chef’s kitchen with tons of storage, gas cook top and upgraded stainless steel Frigidaire Galley appliances, Samsung refrigerator w/screen controls, butler’s pantry and large walk in pantry, recessed lighting. Formal dining room w/coffered ceilings. Large private office that can be used as flex space instead. Spacious bedroom and full bath downstairs. Beautiful two story great room w/cozy fireplace,builtins. Extensive windows for natural lighting overlooking the resort like backyard with heated fenced in saltwater pool with remotes and travertine decking surround. Must see at night with lighted pool and gas fire pots. Four spacious bedrooms upstairs w/custom walk in closets. Breath taking primary suite,sitting area, open to luxury bath with double size custom tile shower.Three car garage, irrigation. Desirable dual entry laundry. Tons more!