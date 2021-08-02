Meticulous...is the best way to describe this home! FULL BRICK, culdesac and it shows like a model with beautiful hardwood floors on the main, coffered ceilings in the dining room & master bedroom & a layout filled with attention to detail! This Christenbury Trace home greets you with a covered front porch, an inviting entry, dining room, living room and family room with built-ins. Love to cook & entertain? This home makes that a breeze w/a massive kitchen loaded with gorgeous granite, gas cooktop & all kitchen appliances (including a brand new Bosch dishwasher) convey! Primary bedroom on the Main features an updated bath that will make you feel like you're living in a 5 star hotel! You'll love the custom Archadeck built porch & private backyard oasis w/a WELL DRIVEN sprinkler system. Upstairs you'll love the kids retreat w/ loft, 4 add'l bedrooms, 3 FULL baths & a BONUS room! This home has it all! Top notch Christenbury amenities & low HOA fees are the winning combination!
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $740,000
