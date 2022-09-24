 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $800,000

Greetings from this handsome property in Overbrook Manor! Once inside, find the spacious formal dining room ideal for big gatherings. A stroll down the wall opens to an open space with an over-sized kitchen island, gas range stove-top, and modern fixtures! The breathtaking living room has lots of windows, high ceiling, fireplace and a second level deck. The primary suite on the main level is equipped with tray ceilings, a desirable walk-in closet and a sleek bath. Upstairs has ample sized bedrooms, two full baths and a loft. The lower level treats you to a family room, theater room, second kitchen, gym, a bath and bedroom. Guests will not want to leave! The neighborhood is close to restaurants, shopping centers and highways.

