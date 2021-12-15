FULLY CUSTOM, all brick, immaculately maintained masterpiece in the heart of Concord - welcome home. You'll enter through a grand, two story foyer with tiled flooring, solid pillars, and 18' ceilings. Notice the custom wood floor inlays in the dining room, living room, and in master bedroom. The master boasts 16' ceilings throughout, two walk in closets, oversized jetted tub, and tiled walk in shower. The living room has floor to ceiling windows surrounded entirely by custom woodwork. The solid cherry cabinets in the gourmet kitchen truly tie in the character that exists throughout the home. You can't miss the custom touches in every corner! Complete with a fully finished basement, custom entertainment bar, bedroom with full bathroom, and separate office space, this space is perfect for guests and entertaining. Walk out to the resort-style pool and hot tub with palm trees, perfect for Carolina weather. Just 30 minutes to uptown Charlotte, 30 minutes to Lake Norman, & 5 mins to downtown
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $829,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A social media threat of violence resulted in increased law enforcement presence at Lake Norman High School Friday morning, but it was determi…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 2-8. Lis…
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District officials and town and Iredell County elected officials helped break ground Wednesday on the new $45.6 mill…
- Updated
A case of a rare bacterial staph infection was identified in Caldwell County. It is the 16th confirmed case of the bacteria in the U.S. since 2002.
- Updated
The Troutman and Mooresville Police departments are searching for those responsible for breaking into vehicles.
Chetola Resort once again welcomes folks to its drive-thru tour known as the Festival of Lights. The display includes close to 30,000 lights t…
- Updated
Faith Valentine is the R&L County Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
- Updated
A line stretched all throughout the Charles Mack Citizen Center, winding through hallways and down a staircase. The people in line, holding va…
A crash involving an electric scooter and a pickup truck killed one person on River Highway near the Catawba-Iredell line Tuesday evening.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 19-30. For more information regarding specific plots o…