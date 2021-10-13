5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $849,900

FULLY CUSTOM, all brick, immaculately maintained masterpiece in the heart of Concord - welcome home. You'll enter through a grand, two story foyer with tiled flooring, solid pillars, and 18' ceilings. Notice the custom wood floor inlays in the dining room, living room, and in master bedroom. The master boasts 16' ceilings throughout, two walk in closets, oversized jetted tub, and tiled walk in shower. The living room has floor to ceiling windows surrounded entirely by custom woodwork. The solid cherry cabinets in the gourmet kitchen truly tie in the character that exists throughout the home. You can't miss the custom touches in every corner! Complete with a fully finished basement, custom entertainment bar, bedroom with full bathroom, and separate office space, this space is perfect for guests and entertaining. Walk out to the resort-style pool and hot tub with palm trees, perfect for Carolina weather. Just 30 minutes to uptown Charlotte, 30 minutes to Lake Norman, & 5 mins to downtown